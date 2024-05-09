Sri Lanka to hold presidential election between Sep 17 and Oct 16

COLOMBO: The election commission of Sri Lanka on Thursday announced that it will hold the presidential election between September 17 and October 16.

The election commission in a notice signed by its chairman R.M.A.L. Ratnayake said it will call for nominations to hold the Presidential election within the specified timeframe in terms of the provisions of the Constitution, Daily Mirror reported.

"By virtue of the powers vested with the Election Commission to fix the date for the election, it will hold the Presidential election between 17 September 2024 and l6 October 2024," the notice said.

Sri Lanka last held its presidential election in November 2019.

Several Sri Lankan parties have declared their candidates for the election, Xinhua news agency reported.