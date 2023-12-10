Sri Lanka faces nationwide power outage

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka experienced a nationwide power outage due to a breakdown in the transmission line, Sri Lanka experienced a nationwide power outage due to a breakdown in the transmission line, the country's power supplier said.

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), the country's power supplier, said it would take a few hours to restore power supply throughout the country, adding that it regretted the inconvenience caused to consumers.

The power failure occurred at around 5 p.m. on Saturday, and electricity supply has been restored to several areas, Xinhua news agency reported.