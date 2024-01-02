Begin typing your search...
South Korean opposition leader's injury is not life threatening - hospital official
The official from the Pusan National University Hospital said Lee had been transferred to Seoul after emergency treatment and CT scans.
SEOUL: South Korea's opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung who was stabbed in the neck is not in a life-threatening condition, a hospital official said.
The official from the Pusan National University Hospital said Lee had been transferred to Seoul after emergency treatment and CT scans.
Next Story