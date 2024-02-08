Son of Hamas founder: 'Hamas does not care about people'

TEL AVIV: Mosab Hassan Yousef, also known as "The Green Prince," is the son of Hamas co-founder Sheikh Hassan Yousef. He has now joined Israel's public diplomacy campaign on the war in Gaza.

Yousef, who rejected terrorism and went to work helping fight against it, arrived in Israel and toured the areas of the October 7 massacre in the Western Negev.

In referring to the Hamas Covenant, which calls for the killing of Jews, he said, "The people that wrote the Hamas Covenant are a bunch of lunatics."

"The Arab world needs to pay attention to the dangers within," he added. "Hamas does not care about people. In effect, they are sacrificing the lives of children and non-combatants in order to achieve cheap political goals."

In conclusion, he said, "The concept of jihad must be stopped, and it must be stopped now."

Yousef has been a vocal critic of any negations with Hamas and since October 7 he has called on Israel to destroy the organization.

He says that it is a waste of time to try and get Hamas to agree to release the remaining hostages because the organization cannot be trusted.