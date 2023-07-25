SL: 1mn Indian eggs ease severe shortages & black market monopoly

COLOMBO: One million eggs imported from India were released to the market to ease the severe shortage and black market monopoly faced by the crisis-hit Sri Lanka.

Trade and Food Safety Minister Nalin Fernando on Tuesday released one million eggs imported from India and priced each at nominal Sri Lankan Rs 35.

After releasing the eggs imported from India to the market, Sri Lanka Cabinet decided to remove the maximum retail price imposed on eggs with effect from Tuesday midnight.

Meanwhile, the state-run consumer protection arm, Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) announced that the maximum retail price -- Sri Lankan Rs 44 for white eggs and Rs 46 for red eggs which had been imposed, would be cancelled.

"Price of an egg would be floated allowing the market to decide prices," CAA said.

Even though MRP had been imposed, the eggs were sold for over Rs 60 in the market as there was a shortage.

In March this year, the Cabinet allowed to import eggs from India to control the shortage of eggs in the local market and also to curb the skyrocketing prices.

However, the imported eggs were allowed to be sold only at large-scale bakery owners and hotel owners.