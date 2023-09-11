S.Korean President's approval rises on overseas trip assessment

SEOUL: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating inched up to 36.7 per cent, primarily due to positive public assessments of his recent overseas trip to attend summits involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the G20, according to a poll on Monday.

In the survey of 2,515 eligible voters conducted by Realmeter from September 4 to 8 , the positive assessment of Yoon's performance increased by 1.3 percentage points from the previous week, while disapproval of the President's performance dropped by 1.2 percentage points to 59.9 per cent, reports Yonhap News Agency.

His approval rating had steadily fluctuated in the mid-30 percent level since the second week of August.

"Overseas trips that had slowed down the approval rating during the early stage of the administration have acted as a positive momentum, much like the past state visit to the US and a trilateral meeting at Camp David," Bae Cheol-ho, a senior analyst at Realmeter, said.

Yoon returned home on Monday after visiting Indonesia and India to attend the summits.