Begin typing your search...

SKorean President voices hopes to strengthen special strategic partnership with India

In a post on X, Yoon hailed the two countries' ties since they established formal relations on December 10, 1973, Yonhap news agency reported.

ByIANSIANS|10 Dec 2023 10:52 AM GMT
SKorean President voices hopes to strengthen special strategic partnership with India
X

 South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (IANS)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

SEOUL: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol voiced hopes on Sunday to strengthen the special strategic partnership with India on occasion of 50 years of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

In a post on X, Yoon hailed the two countries' ties since they established formal relations on December 10, 1973, Yonhap news agency reported.

"Celebrating 50 incredible years of friendship between South Korea and India! Look forward to working with PM Modi to fortify our Special Strategic Partnership," he wrote, referring to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In September, Yoon held talks with Modi on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi, where they agreed to strengthen "strategic" communication and cooperation.

The two countries upgraded their ties to the "special strategic partnership" in 2015.

WorldSouth KoreaYoon Suk YeolG20 summitSpecial Strategic Partnership
IANS

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X