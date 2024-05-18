"Situation in Bishkek calm": Kyrgyzstan Foreign Ministry after India issues advisory

BISHKEK: Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that the situation in Bishkek is calm and under full control and all necessary measures have been taken to ensure security and maintain peace and stability.

The Kyrgyzstan Ministry said that destructive forces are deliberately disseminating untrue and false information about the situation in the country in foreign media outlets and social networks, particularly in Pakistan.

In a statement, Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic informs that destructive forces are deliberately disseminating untrue and false information about the situation in the Kyrgyz Republic in foreign mass media and social networks, especially in the territory of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan."

Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged journalists and the blogger community to publish only official and confirmed information from the competent authorities of the country.

Reportedly, there have been several incidents of mob violence against foreign students in Bishkek since Friday evening, the Pakistan embassy in Kyrgyzstan said in a social media post, adding that the situation heated up.

"There have been a number of incidents of mob violence against foreign students in Bishkek since last evening. According to the Kyrgyz press, the matter boiled over yesterday due to sharing online of videos of a fight between Kyrgyz students and medical students from Egypt on May 13," the Pakistan embassy in Kyrgyzstan stated.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan advised the Indian students to stay indoors and to get in touch with the Indian embassy. The Indian embassy also shared a helpline contact number for the students.

"We are in touch with our students. The situation is presently calm but students are advised to stay indoors for the moment and get in touch with the Embassy in case of any issue. Our 24x7 contact number is 0555710041," the Indian embassy in Kyrgyzstan posted on X. (ANI)

Highlighting that the situation is reportedly calm now, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday emphasized that they are monitoring the welfare of Indian students in Bishkek.

"Monitoring the welfare of Indian students in Bishkek. Situation is reportedly calm now. Strongly advise students to stay in regular touch with the Embassy," he stated in a post on X.

Moreover, a few hospitals of medical universities in Kyrgyzstan's capital and private residences of international students have been attacked, the Pakistan embassy in Kyrgyzstan stated.

"The hostels are inhabited by students from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. There have been reports of light injuries to a number of students from Pakistan," it added. "So far, the violence appears to be directed against all foreign students and not specific to Pakistanis," the Pakistan embassy stressed.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif shared a post on X, highlighting that they have directed Pakistan's Ambassador to provide all necessary help and assistance.

"Deeply concerned over the situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. I have directed Pakistan's Ambassador to provide all necessary help and assistance. My office is also in touch with the Embassy and constantly monitoring the situation," Shehbaz Sharif said.

After Pakistan advised students in Kyrgyzstan to stay indoors as mob violence continues against international students, Pakistan Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Mumtaz Baloch said that a demarche has been made with Kyrgyzstan on the instructions of Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar.

"At the instructions of DPM @MIshaqDar50 a demarche has been made with the Kyrgyz Republic. They have been impressed to take all possible measures to ensure the safety and security of Pakistani students and citizens residing in the Kyrgyz Republic," Mumtaz Baloch said in a post shared on X.