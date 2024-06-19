Singaporean Woman Sentenced for Cheating Followers of SGD 7 Million

SINGAPORE: In a significant case, Woo May Hoe, a 54-year-old woman of Chinese ethnicity from Singapore, has been sentenced to 10-and-a-half years in prison. Woo orchestrated an elaborate scheme to defraud her spiritual followers of approximately SGD 7 million.

During a period spanning eight years from 2012, Woo convinced around 30 followers that their contributions would clear their 'bad karma' and improve their health. She manipulated them to believe she had divine powers and made them call her 'lord'.

The court found her guilty of multiple charges including cheating and grievous hurt. Woo's heinous acts included forced confessions of financial status, cruel punishments, and personal luxuries bought under the guise of worship, channeling millions into her own benefit.