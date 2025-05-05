Singapore: PM Wong confirms Pritam Singh to remain Opposition leader in new parliament

SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong confirmed Monday that Workers’ Party Secretary-General Pritam Singh would remain Leader of the Opposition in the new parliament after the May 3 general election.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Wong said, "Singh will continue as Leader of the Opposition, with staff and resources to perform his duties."

The prime minister also said he had spoken to Singh.

“The WP fielded a strong slate of candidates and put up a tough fight in this election. They have consolidated and increased their presence in parliament – with 10 elected seats and 2 more NCMP (Non-Constituency Member of Parliament) seats,” Channel News Asia quoted Wong, 52, as saying.

The Workers' Party (WP), one of the strongest opposition parties in the island state, retained its 10 seats in the newly elected parliament after the 14th general elections held on May 3.

Singh, 48, told reporters on Sunday that he was unsure whether he would remain in the position.

“I don’t know whether I’m going to be Leader of the Opposition. This is something that the government of the day has to decide. So, let’s see what happens there,” the report quoted Singh as saying.

He was formally appointed Leader of the Opposition after the 2020 election.

Wong’s ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) scored a stunning victory in the general elections, winning 87 of 97 seats.

He is expected to name his new cabinet this week.