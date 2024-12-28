Singapore 2024: A new prime minister in saddle, city-state elevates ties with India

SINGAPORE: After two decades, the baton changed hands in the city-state in 2024, a planned transition to the fourth generation of People’s Action Party politicians. Ties with India were elevated this year.

Economist Lawrence Wong, 51, succeeded Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, 72, who relinquished his position in May after holding the office since 2004. Both belong to the ruling party that has been driving Singapore’s economic progress for more than five decades.

As India and Singapore celebrate 60 years of diplomacy in 2025, the two countries elevated their bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September.

Indian High Commissioner to Singapore Shilpak Ambule called 2024 an “eventful year for India-Singapore relations”.

He said the elevation of bilateral ties would support India’s economic growth in the years ahead.

During Modi’s visit, the two sides also announced their intention to collaborate in the semiconductor industry. India is also looking at major investments from Singaporean companies.

The 2nd round of the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable in August was an unprecedented gathering of ministers. Four senior ministers from India and six from Singapore explored opportunities in new fields.

“This 4+6 meeting was unprecedented for both sides. The 10 senior ministers have identified digitalisation, skills development, sustainability, healthcare and medicine, advanced manufacturing and connectivity as pillars for further strengthening bilateral cooperation,” Ambule said.

“We also had several other ministerial and official level visits from both sides throughout the year, signifying the importance given by both sides to the bilateral relations,” he added.

During Modi’s visit, the two sides decided to set up a Cyber Policy Dialogue and an inaugural dialogue was held in Singapore in October.

Wong joined Modi when India launched the Declaration on Digital Public Infrastructure, AI and Data for Governance at the G20 Summit in Brazil in November.

The Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s engagement with India in 2024 has helped strengthen the economic links between the two nations, with SICCI providing local firms with market outreach and advice on the Indian market, former prime minister Lee Hsien Loong said.

The chamber has participated in global investment summits, roadshows and trade missions, including key areas like telecommunications.

SICCI sparked “India Fever”, an initiative to deepen trade, investment, and diplomatic ties. “This initiative has fuelled six successful trade missions in the last 18 months, all led by SICCI Internationalising sub-committee,” its chairman Neil Parekh Parekh said.

Key events in 2024 included the inaugural ASEAN-India Women Scientists Conclave, an e-workshop on digital health and medical technologies and another on the green economy.

Singaporean Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam attended the World Tamil Diaspora Day 2024 in Chennai in January at the invitation of the Tamil Nadu government. Tamil is one of the four official languages in Singapore, reflecting the close-knit ties between the two nations.

The 31st edition of the Singapore-India Maritime Bilateral Exercise (SIMBEX) was held in India in October. Soldiers from both countries took part in Agni Warrior, another regular military exercise. The 12th edition of Joint Military Training was held in India from October 4 to December 16.

India also hosted the expanded 4th edition of the Singapore-India-Thailand Maritime Exercise in November.

Back home, a Singapore court sentenced S Iswaran, a cabinet member for 13 years, to a year in prison for obstructing justice and receiving more than USD 300,000 worth of gifts in the city-state’s first political corruption trial for nearly half a century.