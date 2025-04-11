Siemens executive killed in New York helicopter accident had just returned from India

CHENNAI: The top executive of Siemens who died along with his family in the helicopter crash in New York was in India only a fortnight ago, touring the multinational firm’s offices in the country, including in Bengaluru.

Augustin Escobar (49) was the CEO of Rail Infrastructure at Siemens Mobility, the transportation division of Siemens. Earlier, he was heading the firm in his home country, Spain.

After taking over recently, Escobar was visiting various units across the world. As part of the tour, he had come down to India two weeks ago, where he visited Bengaluru, Pune, and Mumbai, and interacted with the staff here.

It may be noted that Siemens is a key partner in several Metro Rail operations across India, including Chennai. The company had won the bid for the electrification contract floated by Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) for its 26.09-km long Corridor 4 connecting Lighthouse and Poonamallee.

“What an inspiring week connecting with our talented teams across Bangalore, Pune, and Mumbai. From R&D labs to manufacturing facilities, I witnessed innovation in action at every stop… The highlight? Our teams! Your passion, energy and commitment to excellence left me truly inspired. From town halls to small group discussions, every conversation showed me why India is such a crucial part of our global success story,” Escobar had noted after the visit.