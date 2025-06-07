Scotland all-rounder surpasses Kapil Dev, Lance Klusner, Shakib al Hasan to achieve 1,000 runs, 50 wickets double in ODIs

DUNDEE: Scotland all-rounder Brandon McMullen outclassed legends like Kapil Dev, Lance Klusner, Shakib Al Hasan and Steve Waugh, becoming the second-fastest cricketer to achieve a double of 1,000 runs and 50 wickets in ODIs.

McMullen achieved this double during his side's match against Netherlands during the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2

During the game, McMullen could score just nine runs in 13 balls. Finlay McCreath (81 in 106 balls, with seven fours and a six) and Mark Watt (60 in 72 balls, with five fours and two sixes) posted half-centuries to take Scotland to 262/9 in 50 overs, with Kyle Klein (3/62) being the top Dutch bowler, as per Wisden.

McMullen got 3/40 in 10 overs, as he picked up scalps of skipper Max O'Dowd (23 in 14 balls, with two fours and two sixes), Vikramjit Singh (7) and wicketkeeper-batter Noah Croes (26 in 24 balls, with four boundaries), reducing Netherlands to 218 in 45 overs.

McMullen took 33 matches to reach the double of 1,000 runs and 50 wickets and sits next to Netherlands' legend Ryan Ten Doeschate (28 matches). Below McMullen to achieve this double: Zeeshan Maqsood (Oman, 37 innings), Corey Anderson (New Zealand, 40 innings), Lance Klusener (South Africa, 42 innings), Greg Chappell (Australia, 44 innings), Kapil Dev (India, 46 innings), Steve Waugh (Australia, 46 innings) and Rohan Mustafa (UAE), Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) (50 innings each).

In 33 ODIs, Mcmullen has scored 1,149 runs at an average of 45.96, with four centuries and four fifties in 29 innings, with the best score of 151.

With his right-arm pace, he has taken 52 wickets at an average of 20.09, with best figures of 5/34.