Russia's Jewish region offers refuge to Palestinians, Israelis amid conflict

VLADIVOSTOK: The Jewish Autonomous Region (JAR) in Russia's Far East is ready to accept refugees from both sides of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, JAR Governor Rostislav Goldstein said on Sunday.

"For us, every life is important. And we are ready to accept in the Jewish Autonomous Region those who come with peace. Refugees from both sides of the conflict can benefit from all the support measures," he wrote on Telegram.

"Anyone who needs help will be able to find shelter in the Jewish Autonomous Region."

Goldstein noted that the JAR has a history of peaceful coexistence among different cultures and faiths, Xinhua news agency reported.

"It is terrible when innocent civilians suffer in this bloody carnage: old people, women, children. This is what is happening now in Israel and Gaza," the Governor said.