Russian, Ukrainian officials are in Geneva for US-brokered talks after almost 4 years of war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his government's delegation was in Switzerland, and Russian state news agency Tass said the Russian delegation also had arrived. Talks, due to be held over two days, were expected to start later in the day.

“Tough” discussions about the future of Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory are expected as US President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, and son-in-law Jared Kushner, sit down with the delegations, according to a person familiar with the talks who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter. That's because Russian officials are still insisting that Ukraine cede control of its eastern Donbas region.