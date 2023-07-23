Russian missiles damage 25 architectural monuments in Odesa

KYIV: The Russian missiles have damaged as many as twenty-five architectural monuments in Odesa, the Ukrainian port city, alleged a Ukrainian local official, reported CNN.

Russia “deliberately aimed their missiles at the historic city center of Odesa” which is protected by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), said Oleh Kiper, the head of the region’s military administration.

“Everything that was built with hard work by great architects is now being destroyed by cynical inhumans,” said Kiper.

The largest church in the city, the Orthodox Transfiguration or Spaso-Preobrazhenskyi Cathedral, which was dedicated in 1809, is among the destroyed structures. During the Soviet era, the church was demolished, but it was restored once Ukraine gained its independence.

Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov announced on Sunday that some of the other cultural landmarks are the House of Scientists, also called the Palace of the Counts Tolstoy, and Zhvanetskyi Boulevard. Several historic mansions also suffered damage.

Russia has refuted claims that its attacked on civilian targets included cultural monuments or infrastructure. Oleksandr Tkachenko, the culture minister of Ukraine, demanded that UNESCO exclude Russia.

Russia’s “disregard for sacred sites and innocent lives is evident yet again,” Tkachenko said in a Twitter post on Sunday. “Its missiles struck Odesa, endangering peaceful citizens and World Heritage property. Isn’t it time to gather more evidence and take action to label Russia as a terrorist state and expel it from UNESCO?” European Union foreign policy chief Joesp Borrell called the destruction of the cathedral “another war crime” committed by Russia, while US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said, “Russia’s unjustifiable war against Ukraine and its people has terrible costs here,” as per CNN.

At least one person was killed and 19 others were injured in in Russian strike on Odesa, according to Ukraine’s Southern Operational Command. The statement said, "Another 19 people including four children were injured. Eleven adults and three children were hospitalized while the rest are being treated on an outpatient basis."

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has condemned Russian attack on Odesa. Zelenskyy said that there is "no excuse for Russian evil" after a fifth night of Russian strikes on Odesa. He vowed to retaliate against Russian forces. In a statement released on Telegram, Zelenskyy said, "Missiles against peaceful cities, against residential buildings, a cathedral... There can be no excuse for Russian evil," CNN reported.

He further said, "As always, this evil will lose. And there will definitely be a retaliation to Russian terrorists for Odesa. They will feel this retaliation." Earlier this week, Russia launched a barrage of drones and missiles overnight at the Ukrainian port city of Odesa, CNN reported.

Russia had cited Ukraine's attack on the Crimea bridge for launching a strike on Odesa.