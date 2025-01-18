Russian attack kills 3 people in Ukraine's Kyiv

KYIV: Russia attacked the Ukrainian capital with drones and missiles in the early morning on Saturday, leaving at least three people dead.

The three were killed in the Shevchenkivskyi district, said Kyiv City Military Administration head Timur Tkachenko. There was also falling debris in the Desnyansky district, he said.

Kyiv's mayor Vitalii Klitschko said that in the Shevchenkivskyi district, windows were broken and smoke at the entrance of a residential building, adding that a water supply pipeline was also damaged.

Klitschko also said the Lukyanivskametro station was shuttered after the attacks damaged its glass entrance.