Begin typing your search...

Russian army attacks Ukrainian city of Kupiansk

Four fires broke out as a result in two residential buildings and two garages, over a total area of about 100 square metre.

ByIANSIANS|27 Jan 2024 10:00 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-01-27 10:00:57.0  )
Russian army attacks Ukrainian city of Kupiansk
X

Visual from the spot (IANS)

KIEV: The Russian army bombarded the town of Kupiansk in Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast on the intervening night of January 26 to 27, and firefighters extinguished four fires caused by the attack, State Emergency Service of Ukraine said on Saturday.

Four fires broke out as a result in two residential buildings and two garages, over a total area of about 100 square metre. The State Emergency Service employed four fire appliances and 15 firefighters to extinguish the fires, European Pravda reported.

A private residential building in the village of Synelnykove also caught fire as a result of the night attack.

However, no casualties were reported.

WorldRussiaUkraineRussian ArmyUkraine & Russia WarKupianskUkraine's Kharkiv Oblast
IANS

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X