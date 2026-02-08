Russian airstrike on Ukrainian city kills 1 as US pushes June deadline for peace deal

“The Americans are proposing the parties end the war by the beginning of this summer and will probably put pressure on the parties precisely according to this schedule,” Zelenskyy said. “And they say that they want to do everything by June. And they will do everything to end the war. And they want a clear schedule of all events.”

He said the US proposed holding the next round of trilateral talks next week in their country for the first time, likely in Miami. “We confirmed our participation,” he added.