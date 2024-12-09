Begin typing your search...

    AuthorPTIPTI|9 Dec 2024 4:28 PM IST
    Russia says it has given political asylum to former Syrian President Bashar Assad
    MOSCOW: The Kremlin said Monday that Russia has granted political asylum to former Syrian President Bashar Assad.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin personally made the decision to offer asylum to Assad, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

    Peskov wouldn't comment on Assad's specific whereabouts. He said that Putin wasn't planning to meet with Assad.

