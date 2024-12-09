Begin typing your search...
Russia says it has given political asylum to former Syrian President Bashar Assad
Russian President Vladimir Putin personally made the decision to offer asylum to Assad, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
MOSCOW: The Kremlin said Monday that Russia has granted political asylum to former Syrian President Bashar Assad.
Peskov wouldn't comment on Assad's specific whereabouts. He said that Putin wasn't planning to meet with Assad.
