Results of Gaza ceasefire talks in Doha not in line with Biden's proposal: Hamas source

GAZA: The results of the Gaza peace negotiations between Israel and the US, Egyptian and Qatari mediators in Doha are not in line with US President Joe Biden's proposal presented to Hamas in July, said a Hamas source.

"Any agreement reached without including a comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza, allowing the return of displaced people to their homes, the reconstruction of Gaza and the exchange of prisoners is useless, and gives Israel more time to carry out crimes against the Palestinian people," the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Xinhua.

The source explained that Israel "tries in all rounds of negotiations to obtain more stops and procrastinate the implementation of any agreement reached to continue the killings against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip," Xinhua news agency reported.

The source stressed that procrastination and wasting time will not benefit the efforts of the mediators to end the suffering of the Palestinians, which has been increasing daily for more than ten months.

The Qatari capital hosted the resumption of indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel for two days at the invitation of the three mediators, Egypt, Qatar and the United States, to reach an agreement leading to a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages.