PTA announces 'partial suspension' of mobile services till Muharram

KARACHI: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Sunday declared that mobile services will be temporarily banned till the 10th of Muharram (July 29), Geo News reported. The telecommunication regulator said that the decision to suspend the services was issued by the Ministry of Interior.

Several complaints have been received as consumers claim that mobile services are being affected in some areas at different times while some people are facing a complete shutdown, Geo News reported. Mobile services are either suspended or affected in several areas.

The federal government has announced public holidays on July 28 and 29 on account of Ashura, a Muslim voluntary fast day observed on the 10th day of Muharram and especially sacred to Shiites.

"[…] it is for general information that the Prime Minister is pleased to declare 28th to 29th July 2023 (Friday and Saturday) as public holidays on the occasion of Ashura (9th & 10th Moharram 1445 AH)," a notification issued by the Cabinet Division stated. The country will mark the first of Muharram, the beginning of the new Islamic year 1445 AH, this evening (July 20), which means Youm-e-Ashura will be observed on July 29 (Saturday).

Earlier, the Government of Sindh banned pillion riding on Muharram 9 and 10 under several measures taken — under Section 144 of the CrPC — to ensure the Ashura days activities continue uninterrupted, Geo News reported. Moreover, the federal government approved the deployment of armed forces across the country to ensure security during the holy month of Muharram.