PSG president confirms plan to leave Parc des Princes after city hall decides not to sell

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser al-Khelaifi confirmed plans for the French league champion to leave its home stadium after Paris city hall officials decided the venue was not for sale.

Speaking on Thursday at the margins of UEFA's executive committee meeting in the French capital, Al-Khelaïfi said: "It's easier for us now, we know what we want. It's over for us." Formed in 1970, PSG began playing at Parc des Princes two years later and benefits from a long-term lease.

The club owned by cash-rich Qatari backer QSI wanted to stay and own the stadium but, following eight years of discussions, will have to look elsewhere after the Paris city council voted to confirm the Parc des Princes will not be sold.

In January, PSG said it had invested more than 85 million euros ($92 million) in stadium maintenance costs. At the time, PSG said it was committed to investing a further 500 million euros in renovations in order to compete with other clubs at the highest level in Europe.

The club will instead focus on finding a new home. The club did not give a deadline for its departure.