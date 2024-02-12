Protests escalate across Pakistan against poll 'rigging'

ISLAMABAD: The workers and supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) began protests throughout the nation over the alleged "rigging in the general election" that was held on February 8. PTI members continued their protests against what they perceived to be election tampering in Peshawar by blocking the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway. The protests started on Sunday.

At the Motorway toll plaza, a sizable contingent of PTI employees and supporters assembled, closing the route to all traffic from 12:00 on Sunday night. For the third day in a row, PTI employees have demonstrated against suspected election manipulation in eight provinces and one national assembly seat, Dawn reported. PTI had originally organised "peaceful" protests against "massive rigging post-polling" in several major cities in the Punjab province of Pakistan; however, it cancelled some of these events hours in advance, claiming concerns about "a false flag operation."

Still, demonstrations were held in a number of the province's cities, including Lahore, where police detained dozens of PTI supporters who had shown up for the demonstrations, reported Dawn. According to local PTI leadership, police allegedly visited the homes of seven independent candidates sponsored by the PTI in Rahim Yar Khan after they were elected on February 8, purportedly in an attempt to force them to join the PML-N.