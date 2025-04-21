Pope Francis will always be remembered as beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage: PM Modi

NEW DELHI/VATICAN CITY: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that he was deeply pained by the passing of Pope Francis, who died on Easter Monday at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta.

Fondly recalling his meetings with the leader of the Roman Catholic Church, PM Modi said that Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world.

"Deeply pained by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. In this hour of grief and remembrance, my heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community. Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world," PM Modi said in his condolence message.

"From a young age, he devoted himself towards realising the ideals of Lord Christ. He diligently served the poor and downtrodden. For those who were suffering, he ignited a spirit of hope. I fondly recall my meetings with him and was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and all-round development. His affection for the people of India will always be cherished. May his soul find eternal peace in God’s embrace," he added.

Pope Francis, who had been suffering from respiratory ailments and pneumonia for a long time, passed away at 7:35 am on Monday, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber, announced Monday afternoon, India time.

During his meetings with the late Pope, PM Modi had always admired his commitment to serve people and had also extended an invitation to him to visit India at an early date.

"Met Pope Francis on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. I admire his commitment to serve people and make our planet better. Also invited him to visit India," the Prime Minister posted on X after meeting the Pope at the G7 Summit's Outreach Session in Borgo Egnazia, last year.

In October 2021, the Pope received PM Modi during a private audience at the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican, which was also the first meeting between an Indian Prime Minister and the Pope in more than two decades.

It was in June 2000 that late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had last visited the Vatican and met the then Pope, John Paul II.

India and The Holy See have friendly relations dating back to the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1948. India is also home to the second-largest Catholic population in Asia.