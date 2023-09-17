Poland prohibits entry of Russian-registered passenger cars

WARSAW: Poland has initiated the enforcement of an EU directive that prohibits all Russian-registered passenger vehicles from entering the country, marking the latest addition to the array of sanctions against Russia, Al Jazeera reported. According to the EU's decision, motor vehicles bearing registration of the Russian Federation are now prohibited from accessing the territory of the 27-member bloc.

Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski, in an announcement on Saturday, stated, "A car registered in Russia has no right to enter Poland." The ban officially came into effect at midnight. Kaminski further explained, "This is another element of the sanctions imposed on Russia and its citizens in connection with the brutal war in Ukraine, due to the fact that the Russian state today constitutes a threat to international security," according to Al Jazeera.

The decision came days after Baltic states including Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania banned vehicles with Russian license plates from entering their territory, a joint move in line with a recent interpretation of the European Union's sanctions against Moscow over its war on Ukraine. Estonia implemented this measure on Wednesday morning, aligning with similar actions taken by its southern neighbors Latvia and Lithuania earlier in the week. The decision made by these Baltic nations, all of which are NATO members sharing borders with Russia, is in response to the "additional interpretation of the sanctions imposed on the Russian Federation published by the European Commission" on September 8, Euro News reported.

In line with the EU's decision, vehicles registered in the Russian Federation are now barred from entering the territory of the 27-member bloc, encompassing Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. These Baltic states are known for their strong criticism of Russia and its President, Vladimir Putin. Estonian Interior Minister Lauri Laanemets emphasized, "The goal of the sanctions against Russia is to force the aggressor country to retreat to its borders," Euro News reported.