PML-Q leader dies after falling from 4th floor of building in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: In a tragic incident that has sent shockwaves through the political community, a prominent leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Mian Allah Yar Gadgor, met an untimely demise after falling from the fourth floor of a building within a private housing society in Islamabad, reported The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, he came to the housing society for some business-related work when the incident happened.

The incident took place in the territories of Lohi Bhir Police Station in Islamabad.

The deceased body has been transferred to the post-mortem facility at a local hospital. The authorities are investigating the incident to find whether it was an accident or a murder, reported The Express Tribune.

The Station House Officer (SHO) at Lohi Bhir Police Station said that Gadgor was at the house with his other four friends at the time of the incident. Moreover, police have taken all four individuals into custody for further investigation, he added.

Furthermore, the police authorities have not commented on the specific details of the investigation noting the case is of sensitive nature.

They also added that further details on the incident are likely to be revealed after the post-mortem and further investigation, according to The Express Tribune.