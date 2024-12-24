PM Shehbaz says US sanctions on Pakistan's firms have 'no justification'

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday defended Pakistan's nuclear and missile programme, saying the recent US sanctions against the country's four entities have "no justification".

His remarks came days after the US slapped sanctions on four Pakistani firms, including the state-owned flagship aerospace and defence agency - National Development Complex (NDC) - on charges of contributing to ballistic missile programme.

In addition to the NDC, the three other entities are Akhtar and Sons Private Limited, Affiliates International and Rockside Enterprise. All three are based in Karachi, while the NDC is in Islamabad.

"The sanctions placed upon our National Development Complex and other entities have no justification," Prime Minister Shehbaz said while addressing a federal cabinet meeting.

"Pakistan has absolutely no intention for our nuclear system to be aggressive. It is 100 per cent for Pakistan's defence. It's just deterrence; nothing else,” he added.

The prime minister also said that Pakistan’s ballistic missile programme was for defending itself "if God forbid there is aggression against Pakistan".

Earlier, the Foreign Office termed the US decision to impose sanctions on NDC and three commercial entities as "unfortunate and biased.

Shehbaz noted that the FO had given a “comprehensive response” and said that the missile programme belonged to the entire nation.

"It’s dearer to them (the public) than their hearts and there will be no compromise,” he said, clarifying that the nation was united on the issue.

Pakistan and the US have experienced an uneasy relationship in recent years due to issues related to human rights, terrorism, nuclear weapons and missile programme.