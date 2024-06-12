PM Modi to leave for Italy on Thursday to attend G7 Summit

NEW DELHI: In what would be his first overseas visit after assuming office for the third consecutive term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be travelling to Italy on Thursday to attend the Group of Seven (G7) Summit being held in Puglia from June 13-15.

PM Modi will be attending the G7 Summit's Outreach Sessions on Friday at the invitation of Italy's Prime Minister Georgia Meloni.

"The visit will provide PM Modi an opportunity to engage with other world leaders present at the G7 Summit on issues of importance to India, as also to the Global South," said Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra.

This will be the 11th time that India will be taking part in the G7 Summit and Prime Minister Modi's fifth consecutive participation.

The outreach sessions, where PM Modi is going to participate along with leaders of other invited countries, are expected to focus on Artificial Intelligence, energy, Africa and the Mediterranean.

"India's regular participation at the G7 Summit clearly points to increasing recognition and contribution of the efforts that India has been consistently making in trying to resolve global challenges, including those of peace, security, development and environment preservation," said Kwatra.

Prime Minister Modi is also expected to hold a series of bilateral meetings with several leaders on the sidelines of the event.

The Foreign Secretary stated that India will also be participating at the Ukraine 'Peace Summit' being held in Switzerland, later this week.

"India will be participating in the Peace Summit at an appropriate level. That consideration is currently going on in the system and as and when we have a decision on the representative from India who will be participating, we will be happy to share," said the top diplomat.