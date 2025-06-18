PM Modi speaks to US Prez Trump

KANANASKIS: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke over the phone with US President Donald Trump and made it clear that no mediation or trade deal led to an understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

Soon after the G7 summit here in Canada, Modi spoke with Trump on Tuesday.

Trump asked PM Modi if he could visit the US on his return from Canada; however, the Prime Minister expressed inability, citing prior programmes, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

Prime Minister Modi invited Trump to India for the QUAD summit.