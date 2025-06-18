Begin typing your search...

    PM Modi speaks to US Prez Trump

    Soon after the G7 summit here in Canada, Modi spoke with Trump on Tuesday.

    AuthorPTIPTI|18 Jun 2025 10:34 AM IST
    PM Modi speaks to US Prez Trump
    X

    US President Donald Trump with PM Narendra Modi (PTI)

    KANANASKIS: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke over the phone with US President Donald Trump and made it clear that no mediation or trade deal led to an understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

    Soon after the G7 summit here in Canada, Modi spoke with Trump on Tuesday.

    Trump asked PM Modi if he could visit the US on his return from Canada; however, the Prime Minister expressed inability, citing prior programmes, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

    Prime Minister Modi invited Trump to India for the QUAD summit.

    PM NarendraModiUS president TrumpOperation Sindoor
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X