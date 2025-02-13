PM Modi meets SpaceX CEO Musk

WASHINGTON: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met SpaceX CEO Elon Musk here on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump has chosen Musk to head a new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) last month.

Musk arrived at Blair House with his three young children, who were sitting with Musk when he met Modi.

Earlier, Modi met US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz.

The meeting with Waltz was the first engagement of the day. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval were also present at the meeting.

Modi arrived in the US capital Wednesday evening for a bilateral meeting with President Trump.

After arriving at Blair House, the President’s Guest House, Modi met the US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

Just hours before her meeting with Modi, Gabbard took the oath of office as the 8th Director of National Intelligence in the presence of Trump.