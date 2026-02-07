PM Modi, Malaysian counterpart receive rousing welcome at Indian diaspora event

Over 800 dancers showcased a tapestry of Indian classical and folk dances, including Bharatnatyam, Kathak, Kathakali, Kuchipudi, Yakshagana, Lavani and Odisi.

Modi and Ibrahim, who travelled to the venue in the same car, arrived on the stage amid slogans of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and chants of ‘Modi, Modi’.

An announcement was made that the dance performance had entered the Malaysian Book of Records for the most number of performers in an Indian dance performance.