PM Modi greets Maldives Prez Muizzu on Eid-Al-Fitr
The occasion reminds the world of the values of compassion, brotherhood and togetherness, Modi said in his message.
MALE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu, the Government and the people of the archipelago nation on the occasion of Eid-Al-Fitr and also highlighted the cultural and civilisational linkages between the two countries that go back in time.
