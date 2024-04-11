Begin typing your search...

PM Modi greets Maldives Prez Muizzu on Eid-Al-Fitr

The occasion reminds the world of the values of compassion, brotherhood and togetherness, Modi said in his message.

ByAgenciesAgencies|10 April 2024 9:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-04-10 21:31:05.0  )
PM Modi

MALE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu, the Government and the people of the archipelago nation on the occasion of Eid-Al-Fitr and also highlighted the cultural and civilisational linkages between the two countries that go back in time.

WorldPrime Minister Narendra ModiMaldives President Dr Mohamed MuizzuEid-Al-Fitrarchipelago nation
Agencies

