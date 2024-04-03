PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Taiwan earthquake

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the loss of lives in amassive earthquake that jolted Taiwan on Wednesday morning.

Taking to X, PM Modi extended his condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the natural disaster.

He has also wished the injured a speedy recovery. “Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to earthquakes in Taiwan today. Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured. We stand in solidarity with the resilient people of Taiwan as they endure the aftermath and recover from it,” PM Modi wrote on X.

Earlier, a powerful earthquake, which was called as the biggest one to have hit the country in at least 25 years, killed nine persons and injured more than 900 people on Wednesday.

People were alarmed and stunned to see images and videos of buildings tilted at precarious angles as a result of the massive 7.2 magnitude quake.

The earthquake struck just offshore at around 8 a.m.

Due to the quake, a nearly 40-year-old building in Hualien tilted severely.

Multiple trapped residences have so far been rescued from there, according to reports.

According to sources, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is in touch with the foreign ministry in Taiwan. The ministry is seeking regular updates from Indian diplomats posted in Taipei.

There are reports that at least 26 buildings have collapsed.

Meanwhile, sources said that India is ready with all possible humanitarian help to the quake-hit country.