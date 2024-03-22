PM Modi, Bhutanese counterpart Tobgay reaffirm commitment to strengthening partnership

THIMPU:Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with his Bhutanese counterpart, Tshering Tobgay and reviewed bilateral ties. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the multifaceted partnership between India and Bhutan. PM Modi and Tobgay held discussions on various aspects of the multifaceted bilateral relations and forged an understanding to further enhance cooperation in sectors such as renewable energy, agriculture, youth exchange, environment and forestry, and tourism, according to the Ministry of External Affairs press release.

According to the press release, the two leaders met over a working lunch hosted in PM Modi's honour. PM Modi thanked Bhutanese counterpart Tobgay for the exceptional public welcome accorded to him, with people greeting him all along the journey from Paro to Thimphu. In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "India, Bhutan Furthering a partnership rooted in mutual trust, understanding and goodwill.

PM @narendramodi held discussions with PM @tsheringtobgay of Bhutan in Thimphu. The leaders reviewed bilateral ties and reaffirmed commitment to further strengthen the multi-faceted partnership."

In a press release, MEA stated, "Ahead of the meeting, Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister of Bhutan witnessed exchange of several MoUs/Agreements on energy, trade, digital connectivity, space, agriculture, youth connect among others."

"India and Bhutan enjoy long-standing and exceptional ties characterized by utmost trust, goodwill, and mutual understanding at all levels," MEA stated in the press release. Earlier in the day, PM Modi, who is on a two-day state visit to Bhutan, interacted with the members of the Indian diaspora and the local people of Bhutan who gathered to welcome him outside the Hotel in Thimphu.

Later on, PM greeted the other officials gathered at the Hotel.The members of the Indian community on meeting PM Modi expressed their happiness and said that they felt honoured to meet PM Modi. "We saw PM Modi. We were very excited to see him. He came to meet us, he greeted us and saw cultural dance. It was really a good feeling and we were really honoured to see him so closely.

Thanks to the Indian embassy, and Indian community here for giving me this opportunity," Varun Amar, who has been working in the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) said. In an unprecedented welcome for PM Modi in Bhutan, people lined up the streets across the entire stretch of 45 kms from Paro to the national capital, Thimphu.

PM Modi on Friday received a warm reception at the Paro International Airport as he landed in Bhutan's Paro International Airport to pay an official state visit. PM Modi's arrival enhanced relations between Bhutan and India as Bhutanese PM Tshering Tobgay gave the former a warm hug. Later on, PM Modi was accorded a grand guard of honour at the airport from Bhutanese armed forces