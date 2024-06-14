PM Modi and French President Macron discuss ways to further cement strategic ties

BARI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he had an excellent meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, their fourth meeting in one year, and discussed ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership in areas like defence, nuclear and space.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the G7 summit here in the southern resort town of Italy.

The meeting with Macron is Modi’s first official bilateral meeting with an international leader since taking charge for his third term as Prime Minister earlier this month.

Modi thanked President Macron for his warm wishes on assuming office for the third consecutive term.

"Had an excellent meeting with my friend President @EmmanuelMacron. This is our fourth meeting in one year, indicating the priority we accord to strong India-French ties," Modi posted on X.

"Our talks covered numerous subjects such as defence, security, technology, AI, Blue Economy and more. We also discussed how to encourage innovation and research among the youth," he wrote.

Modi also conveyed his best wishes to Macron on the hosting of the Paris Olympics, which begins next month. France will host the 2024 Summer Olympics from July 26 to August 11.

The two leaders reviewed India-France bilateral relations, focusing on the 'Horizon 2047' Roadmap and the Indo-Pacific Roadmap.

Discussions included cooperation in defence, nuclear, space, education, climate action, digital public infrastructure, connectivity and cultural initiatives such as the National Museum partnership and enhancing people-to-people ties.

The two leaders agreed to further intensify strategic defence cooperation with an increased focus on ‘Make in India’.

They also agreed to expand cooperation in the realms of Artificial Intelligence, critical and emerging technologies, energy and sports, while working closely in the context of the forthcoming AI Summit and United Nations Oceans Conference, both to be hosted in France in 2025.

The two leaders also exchanged views on key global and regional issues. They emphasised that a strong and trusted Strategic Partnership between India and France is crucial for a stable and prosperous global order and agreed to work closely to make it scale greater heights.

The two leaders last met in January when the French President visited India to attend the 75th Republic Day of India.

During their last meeting, the two leaders reaffirmed their shared vision for bilateral cooperation and international partnership, outlined in Horizon 2047 and other documents from the July 2023 Summit.

Horizon 2047 Roadmap sets an ambitious and broad-ranging course for the bilateral relationship for 2047, the centenary year of India’s independence.

Modi is attending the 50th G7 Summit on the invitation of Italian President Georgia Meloni and will address an Outreach session on Artificial Intelligence, Energy, Africa and the Mediterranean alongside leaders of other invited countries and Pope Francis.