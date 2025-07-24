Plane with 49 people crashes over Russia's Far East, wreckage found

MOSCOW: The wreckage of a plane that crashed while carrying 49 people has been found in Russia's Far East, local emergency services said Thursday.

Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry said that they had found the plane's “burning fuselage” but did not provide further details.

Forty-three passengers, including five children, as well as six crew members were on board the An-24 passenger plane as it travelled from the city of Blagoveshchensk on the Russian-Chinese border to the town of Tynda, regional Gov Vasily Orlov said.

The flight, which was operated by the Siberia-based Angara Airlines, disappeared from radar and lost contact with air traffic controllers several miles from Tynda airport.