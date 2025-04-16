Plane with 12 Indians on board makes emergency landing at Nepal's Kathmandu airport

KATHMANDU: An aircraft with 12 Indians on board on Wednesday made an emergency landing at the Kathmandu airport here after experiencing a hydraulic system failure.

Private airline Sita Airplane from Lukla, the gateway to Mount Everest region, to Ramechhap, about 140 kilometres southeast of Kathmandu, was diverted to the Tribhuvan International Airport after the technical fault was detected, an airline official said.

The Dornier aircraft with 12 Indians, two Nepalese, and three crew members on board was towed to the parking bay with the help of a tractor after it landed at the airport, the official said.

The aircraft, with call sign 9n-AIE, indicated a loss of hydraulic pressure, the official said.

All the passengers and crew aboard the aircraft are safe.