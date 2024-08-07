MANILA: Philippines reports 1,28,834 dengue cases and 337 deaths since January

Manila, Aug 7 (IANS) The Philippines registered 1,28,834 dengue cases with 337 deaths since January this year, the country's Department of Health (DOH) said on Wednesday.

Philippine health department Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo said the number of dengue cases recorded from January to July 27 this year was 33 per cent higher than that recorded in the same period last year, Xinhua news agency reported.

Despite the higher number of cases, he said the number of dengue deaths from January to July was lower than in the same period last year.

"(The trend indicates) people seeking early consultation and hospitals doing better case management," Domingo said.

Domingo said four out of the country's 17 regions saw continuously increasing dengue cases in the past six weeks.

Philippine Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa urged Filipinos to continue searching and destroying containers that allow mosquitos to breed.

Dengue is endemic in the Philippines. Water-borne infectious diseases, including dengue, usually peak at the start of the rainy season from July to October due to fluctuating weather conditions, flooding, and accumulation of contaminated water.

Dengue mosquitos breed in stagnant water, like water-filled containers, and in some plants, such as bananas.