Philippines President condemns bombing attack on Mindanao State University

MANILA [Philippines]: Philippines President has condemned the attack on Mindanao State University (MSU) in Marawi City, which claimed the lives of four people and injured several others.

Taking to X, Marcos stated, "I condemn in the strongest possible terms the senseless and most heinous acts perpetrated by foreign terrorists upon the Mindanao State University (MSU) and Marawi communities early this Sunday morning. Extremists who wield violence against the innocent will always be regarded as enemies to our society."

His statement comes after four people were killed and several others were wounded after a bombing attack on a university gymnasium in the southern Philippines, Al Jazeera reported. The explosion took place at a gymnasium at Mindanao State University in Marawi City during a Catholic mass service on Sunday morning.

Bongbong Marcos said that he has directed the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to ensure the protection and safety of civilians and the security of affected and vulnerable communities. He further said that additional security personnel are also being deployed. He offered condolences to the victims and their loved ones who had been targeted in the attack.

Marcos vowed to bring perpetrators to justice.

"We are in close coordination with the regional government of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and the concerned Local Government Units. I thank them for their swift and immediate response to the incident and for their ready support to the victims," Marcos stated in a post on X. He asked people to remain calm and circumspect in the Philippines' collective efforts to ensure that the horrific events of this morning are not further compounded by "inaccurate, unvetted, and unofficial information."

Earlier, Lanao del Sur province Governor Mamintal Alonto Adiong Jr condemned the bombing. He stressed that terrorist attacks on educational institutions must be condemned. In a statement, he stated, "Here in my province, we uphold basic human rights, and that includes the right to religion," according to Al Jazeera report.

Mamintal Alonto Adiong Jr said, "Terroristic attacks on educational insitutions [sic] must also be condemned because these are places that promote the culture of peace and mould our youth to be the future shapers of this country." Meanwhile, Mindanao State University said that it was "deeply saddened and appalled" by the attack.

Mindanao State University condemned the "senseless and horrific act" and added that classes have been suspended until further notice, Al Jazeera reported. In a statement, the university said, "We unequivocally condemn in the strongest possible terms this senseless and horrific act and extend our heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families. We are committed to providing support and assistance to those affected by this tragedy," according to the report.

A witness who was living at a dormitory near the gymnasium said that he had heard a loud blast similar to an explosion of a transformer, Al Jazeera reported. Speaking to Al Jazeera, the witness said that he saw police personnel and ambulances being deployed in the area of the incident at the university. Police said that they are investigating the explosion.