People flee homes after Hamas launches rocket attack in southern Israel

TEL AVIV: After Hamas terrorists launched a rocket attack in southern Israel in retaliation to Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, people in Moshe Haim Shapira locality in Tel Aviv have started fleeing residential buildings and moving to safety.

Marina, an Israeli whose building was destroyed in a Hamas rocket attack has along with her family moved to her mother's home.

She said there is much pain and she is unable to speak about Hamas's attack in Israel.

Speaking to ANI, Marina said, "We are leaving my home. I don't want speak on this (Hamas attack) as there is a pain...This is hard..."

The war in Israel has entered the sixth day since Hamas launched a deadly attack on Israel on October 7. Israel has launched a counter-offensive on Hamas after the latter's attack.

Israeli Defence Forces on Thursday said that they launched a wave of attacks with the goal of causing damage to the commando force of the terrorist organization Hamas.

In a post shared on X, Israeli Defence Forces said, "During the night (Thursday) the Air Force launched a wave of tree attacks with the aim of continuing to damage the commando force of the terrorist organization Hamas known as "Nachaba", by attacking operational headquarters which were used by operatives who infiltrated the Otaf settlements last Saturday." Israel Defence Forces (IDF) spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus confirmed reports that Hamas had beheaded babies in the Israeli kibbutz of Kfar Aza. The spokesperson said it was hard to believe that Hamas could perform such a barbaric act.

In his daily update video on the Israel-Hamas conflict, Lt. Col. Conricus said, "The scenes are out of a zombie movie," stating that it's a war zone, he said, "There were babies that have been beheaded...it was hard to believe that even Hamas could perform such barbaric act." He further highlighted the atrocities done to the civilians of Israel, including children."There were bodies scattered everywhere, mutilated, women and children that were handcuffed and shot, executed, houses torched and burned, and people who were either burnt inside or suffocated," Conricus said.

The Israeli Air Force has been striking a lot of targets in various neighbourhoods in Gaza, he said."We are prioritizing striking commanders, and senior officials in Hamas... whenever we have intelligence that indicates the whereabouts of the senior Hamas officials or military commanders, we strike in that location, IDF spokesperson emphasized.

The death toll in Israel stands at over 1200 and more than 2700 have been injured since Hamas launched an attack on Saturday.