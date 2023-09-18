'People annoyed by my rise', says Indian-American presidential aspirant Ramaswamy

WASHINGTON: Responding to polls that show his unfavourability rising, Indian-American Republican presidential aspirant Vivek Ramaswamy has said that people are annoyed by a 38-year-old's rise, believing that he is too young to be the US president

The remarks came after a Fox News Poll showed that unfavorable views of Ramaswamy have risen 12 per cent since August, just after he took the center stage at the maiden Republican presidential debate where rivals Chris Christie and Nikki Haley gave him a tough fight.

Appearing on the 'Fox News Sunday', he told host Shannon Bream, "We have been taking intense criticism, Shannon, over the last several weeks since I performed well on that second debate, and this is part of the process," Ramaswamy said. "So I invite the open debate."

"The reality is many people are annoyed by my rise and believe that a 38-year-old is too young to be US president," he added.

Citing the case of the third president of the US, Ramaswamy said "Thomas Jefferson was 33-years-old when he wrote the US Declaration of Independence. He also invented the swivel chair while he was at it, by the way".

While former president Donald Trump maintains the lead in a crowded GOP field, Ramaswamy occupies the third spot behind Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in the majority of polls.

Polls following the first GOP debate showed that 28 per cent of the 504 respondents said that Ramaswamy performed the best.

Post debate, a confident Ramaswamy told reporters that only two candidates would be left in the race, which would be him and Trump.

With a worth of more than $950 million, Ramaswamy raised more than $450,000, with an average donation of $38, in the first hour after the debate.

In addition, he was the most Google-searched Republican candidate, followed by rival Nikki Haley, according to Fox News.

With a commentator saying Americans find Ramaswamy "annoying", the biotech entrepreneur insists his campaign is on a path to success

"We came from 0.0 per cent to where we are now," he told Fox News. "I think we’re on track to win this election".