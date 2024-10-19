PCB likely to announce Pakistan's white-ball squads against Australia next week, Rizwan in consideration to become captain

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to announce the squad for the white-ball series against Australia next week, with Mohammad Rizwan in consideration to succeed Babar Azam as the white-ball captain, sources informed Geo News.

Sources indicated that Rizwan is the selection committee's first choice to lead the side. However, the final decision will be made by PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi after consulting with other officials and selectors.

Right-arm quick Mohammad Hasnain is likely to make a comeback in the ODI fold. He was last seen in the 50-over format in Pakistan colours against New Zealand in January 2023.

All-rounder Aamir Jamal and wicketkeeper batter Haseebullah are also in consideration for the Pakistan ODI squad, which will face the Baggy Greens. The ODI series will begin on November 4 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The second ODI will be held on November 8 at Adelaide Oval, and the series will conclude on November 10 at the Optus Stadium. The ODI series will be followed by three T20Is, which will be played on November 14, 16 and 18.

Before Pakistan begin their tour of Australia, they will play a series-deciding Test match against England in Rawalpindi, kicking off on October 24.

Pat Cummins will captain the 14-player squad, which won't feature Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Green. Marsh and Head will miss the three ODIs for paternity leave. Both stars have babies due in the coming weeks.

Green has been sidelined for the entire season after deciding to go for a back surgery. Josh Inglis has been named as the sole wicketkeeper for the series. Alex Carey, who delivered imposing performances for the Baggy Greens against England on his ODI return, has been left on the sidelines.

Australia ODI squad for Pakistan series: Pat Cummins (capt), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.

