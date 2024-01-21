Begin typing your search...
Passenger plane crashes in Afghanistan
The information was provided by Zabihullah Amiri, an official of provincial department of information and culture
KABUL: A passenger plane has crashed in Afghanistan's Badakhshan province, local media reported.
The information was provided by Zabihullah Amiri, an official of provincial department of information and culture, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Tolo news.
A team has been rushed to the accident site near Topkhana area of Kuran-wa-Munjan district, Amiri said.
