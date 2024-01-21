Begin typing your search...

Passenger plane crashes in Afghanistan

The information was provided by Zabihullah Amiri, an official of provincial department of information and culture

ByIANSIANS|21 Jan 2024 7:57 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-01-21 08:04:27.0  )
Passenger plane crashes in Afghanistan
X

Representative Image (Reuters)

KABUL: A passenger plane has crashed in Afghanistan's Badakhshan province, local media reported.

The information was provided by Zabihullah Amiri, an official of provincial department of information and culture, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Tolo news.

A team has been rushed to the accident site near Topkhana area of Kuran-wa-Munjan district, Amiri said.

planeAfghanistan's Badakhshan provinceZabihullah AmiriWorld
IANS

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X