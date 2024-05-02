Begin typing your search...

Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 34,568: Ministry

The Israeli army killed 33 Palestinians and wounded 57 others, bringing the total death toll since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict to 34,568 and injuries to 77,765.

ByIANSIANS|2 May 2024 2:15 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-05-02 02:15:34.0  )
Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 34,568: Ministry
X

Incident from the spot (IANS)

GAZA: The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 34,568, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said in a press statement.

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli army killed 33 Palestinians and wounded 57 others, bringing the total death toll since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict to 34,568 and injuries to 77,765, Xinhua news agency reported.

Some victims remain under the rubble amid persistent Israeli attacks and a lack of rescue crews, said the statement on Wednesday.

Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in Gaza to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.

IsraelHamasGazaIsrael Hamas WarHamas Attack
IANS

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X