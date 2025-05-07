Pakistan’s security huddle discusses situation after Indian attack, PM Sharif to address parliament

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s high-level security huddle on Wednesday discussed the situation arising out of the Indian missile attack.

Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presided over the National Security Council (NSC) meeting, which was attended by cabinet ministers, chief ministers, all services chiefs and senior officers.

The NSC meeting lasted for more than two hours and discussed the security situation at length.

However, no decisions were announced as Sharif has summoned a cabinet meeting at 3:30 pm to further discuss the developments. “Later, he would share the decisions regarding the ongoing tension with the nation through his address in the parliament,” officials said.

Earlier, the Pakistan army said that at least 26 people were killed and 46 injured in the Indian strikes launched shortly after midnight on cities in the Punjab province and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry claimed “no time Indian aircraft was allowed to enter Pakistan and no Pakistani aircraft entered India. All Pakistan Air Force (PAF) assets are safe.”

Operation Sindoor was launched in retaliation for the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 that killed 26 people.