Pakistanis burn electricity bills, protest against imposed taxes

ISLAMABAD: Thousands of people across Pakistan have taken to the streets to protest against soaring electricity bills and high taxes imposed by the government at a time when surviving high inflation has become impossible for the common man.

The angry protesters also burnt thousands of electricity bills during the demonstrations against the government's high electricity tariffs and taxes.

“This government has made it impossible for a common man with a small family to run their household expenses by increasing prices of everything that is basic necessity. Now, they send us bills with towering tariffs and taxes. Imagine a house which has two fans and three lights, but the bill is over 20,000 PKR. This is unacceptable and we will protest until this deliberate attempt to suck the blood off the people stops,” said a protester in Rawalpindi.

“On one side, there are no jobs, no business, everything is expensive. And on top of that, they try to bury us further and deeper into the ground by sending us bills that we cannot pay. We reject these bills, tariffs and taxes. We will not pay them at all nor will we allow authorities to cut our electricity and take our meters,” the protester added.

There have also been announcements made from many mosques, calling on locals to not pay their bills and protest against the authorities.

Taking a note of the situation, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has held meetings with his cabinet, seeking a solution to the fast-worsening crisis.

The government has asked authorities to come up with their recommendations and brief the cabinet on how the issue of high tariffs and taxes can be tackled.

However, analysts have said that the situation on ground is becoming critical every day as more locals are coming out in frustration, anger and stress.

“This can fast turn into a total chaos and anarchy, paving way towards a civil war. The citizens are angry, they are aggressive, they are ready to fight back and challenge the state if needed. Inflation, taxes, tariffs and consistent fall in jobs, businesses and other means of earnings has left Pakistanis absolutely clueless and uncertain about the future,” said political and economic expert Syed Irfan Raza.

“Power sector employees have consumed free electricity amounting to 8.19 billion PKR during 2022. These employees utilised 340 million units of complimentary electricity -- a privilege extended to 189,000 workers,” said Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Senator Mushtaq Ahmed during a protest in Rawalpindi.

JI chief Sirajul Haq has announced massive countrywide protests on September 2 against the exorbitant increase in electricity tariff.