Pakistani military court sentences former ISI chief to 14 years in jail

ISLAMABAD: In a significant development, a Pakistani military court on Thursday sentenced former spy chief Faiz Hameed to 14 years in jail for violating the army laws.

According to a statement by the army, the process of Field General Court Martial was initiated on August 12, 2024, against Hameed, formerly Lt Gen, under provisions of the Pakistan Army Act.

He was tried on four charges related to engaging in political activities, violation of the Official Secrets Act detrimental to the safety and interests of the State, misuse of authority & government resources, and causing wrongful loss to persons.

It is for the first time that a former chief of the powerful Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) spy agency has been convicted. He served as the Director General of the ISI from 2019 to 2021.

He last served as Commander of the XXXI Corps before taking premature retirement on December 10, 2022.

"After lengthy and laborious legal proceedings, the accused has been found guilty on all charges and sentenced to 14 years rigorous imprisonment by the Court, which has been promulgated on 11 December 2025,” it said.

The army further said that the Field General Court Martial complied with all legal provisions and that the accused was "afforded with all legal rights, including (the) rights of (a) defence team of his choice."

It said that the convict has the right of appeal at a relevant forum after conviction.

"Involvement of the convict in fomenting vested political agitation and instability in cohorts with political elements and in certain other matters is separately being dealt with,” the army said.