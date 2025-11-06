Pakistani airstrike in Balochistan injures nine civilians, claims rights body

QUETTA: At least nine Baloch civilians were injured after Pakistani military forces carried out an aerial attack on the Chiltan Hills in Balochistan, said a leading human rights organisation on Thursday.

Citing verified reports and eyewitness accounts, Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, mentioned that on October 28, an aerial bombardment by the Pakistani forces struck a group of young civilians gathered for a picnic in the Chiltan mountain range near the provincial capital Quetta.

The victims were identified as Jahanzaib Mohammad Shahi, Imrani Sumalani, Maqbool Ahmed, Zahid Baloch, Manzoor Ahmed, Daulat Khan, Arbab Baloch, Rafeeq Lehri, and Wajid Ali.

The rights body alleged that, despite credible evidence, Pakistani authorities have attempted to conceal the incident. Paank described the attack as part of a wider pattern of indiscriminate air operations in Balochistan that have repeatedly endangered civilians.

“The Chiltan Hills area, located on the outskirts of Quetta, has seen increased military presence and air activity in recent months. These actions are part of Pakistan’s ongoing counter-insurgency operations. Local communities have repeatedly reported fear and insecurity as civilians continue to be caught in operations where no verified militant presence has been established,” Paank stated.

“This is not the first instance of civilians being targeted in aerial operations. On 5 October 2025, a drone strike in the Moola Pass area of Zehri, District Kalat, killed six civilians, including four children and two adults, and injured three others. Despite video and eyewitness evidence, the state continues to deny responsibility for civilian deaths,” it added.

Condemning the Chiltan Hills attack in the strongest terms, Paank said that targeting civilians under the guise of “counter-insurgency” represents a serious breach of both domestic and international law.

The rights body claimed that no independent investigation has been announced so far, while the families of the victims have reportedly been pressured to remain silent, and media access to the site has been restricted. The civil society groups in Balochistan also condemned the incident as a clear violation of international humanitarian law, which prohibits indiscriminate or disproportionate use of force.

“The Chiltan Hills air strike once again demonstrates a systematic pattern of impunity in Balochistan, where innocent civilians are repeatedly victimised under military operations. Without independent oversight and justice, such incidents are likely to continue,” Paank stressed.

The rights body called on the United Nations Human Rights Council and international human rights organisations to launch an independent investigation into this and previous airstrikes. It also urged the global community to press Pakistan to uphold its obligations under international humanitarian law and protect civilians in all circumstances.