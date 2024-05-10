Pakistan: Two killed, one injured in separate firing incidents in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Two individuals were killed and another was injured in two separate firing incidents in Balochistan on Friday, reported The Balochistan Post.

In the first incident, a longstanding dispute was triggered when unidentified gunmen fatally shot Bashir Ahmed before escaping in Dera Murad Jamali.

The police immediately reached the incident spot, transferring Ahmed's body to the hospital for forensic examination and later releasing it to his family.

In another incident reported in Dakki, unknown assailants on a motorcycle opened fire on a shepherd in the Ganderi area, resulting in his immediate death, The Balochistan Post reported.

The victim, identified by Dakki levies as Raheem Baksh, son of Murad Baksh.

After attacking them, the perpetrators abandoned the motorcycle at the scene and fled.

Moreover, levies officials suggested that the Dakki shooting stemmed from a familial dispute.

Later, the shepherd's body was taken to the hospital for post-mortem procedures before returning to his family, reported The Balochistan Post.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Panjgoor, Mir Balach Khan of the National Party was shot and wounded by unidentified armed assailants.

Following the attack, Balach Khan was transported to Karachi for advanced medical treatment.

Balochistan has been witnessing such crimes, including enforced disappearance, atrocities on people, firing incidents and attacks by security forces.

Earlier this week, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Sheikh Jaffar Mandokhail sworn in as the new governor of Balochistan in a ceremony at the Governor House on Monday, Geo News reported.

"The problems and difficulties of the province will be discussed with the federal government. There is room for improvement in terms of governance in the province," Mandokhail said, speaking with journalists following the oath-taking ceremony.